Nail–patella syndrome is an autosomal disorder affecting the shape of nails on fingers and toes as well as the structure of kneecaps. The pedigree below shows the transmission of nail–patella syndrome in a family along with ABO blood type.



Using N and n to represent alleles at the nail–patella locus and Iᴬ, Iᴮ and i to represent ABO alleles, write the genotypes of I-1 and I-2 as well as their five children in generation II.