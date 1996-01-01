Proteins Practice Problems
Which of the following statements is incorrect regarding the effects caused by base substitution mutation?
Enzymes are biological polymers that accelerate a biochemical reaction. Which of the following statements best describes the function of enzymes?
What protein is associated with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) that is caused primarily by protein misfolding?
Which of the following diseases is not linked to the buildup of misfolded proteins?
What type of bond is responsible for stabilizing the tertiary structure of proteins containing the amino acid cysteine?
Which of the following statements about the structural components of the secondary protein structure is incorrect?
What is the protein structure formed by linking the amino acids together by peptide bonds?
Which of the following statements is true regarding the persistence of sickle cell anemia in the African population?
The substitution of valine for glutamic acid in the β-globin chain of hemoglobin results in sickle cell anemia. Which of the following statements about sickle cell anemia is incorrect?
Which of the following statements best describes how mutations in genes or chromosomes affect proteins?
A genetic disorder known as phenylketonuria is caused by a lack of an enzyme that converts phenylalanine into tyrosine. Identify the incorrect statement regarding "phenylketonuria":
People with phenylketonuria are not able to convert the amino acid phenylalanine into tyrosine because they lack which enzyme?
___________ is an inherited disorder that affects the body's ability to break down the amino acid phenylalanine to tyrosine.