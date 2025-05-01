Intermediate Algebra
Improve your experience by picking them
55
−5-5−5
−15-15−15
151515
Master Finding Higher Roots: Even Roots with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Simplify the root.
−51024-^5\(\sqrt{1024}\)
Estimate the square root between two consecutive whole numbers.
138\(\sqrt{138}\)
Use a calculator to evaluate the following and round to the nearest hundredths.
575^5\(\sqrt{75}\)
−84529-^8\(\sqrt{\frac{45}{29}\)}
Simplify the following.
4(−x)4^4\(\sqrt{\left(-x\right)^4}\)
4x4y8^4\(\sqrt{x^4y^8}\)
4(2−a)4^4\(\sqrt{\left(2-a\right)^4}\)
7(−x−1)7^7\(\sqrt{\left(-x-1\right)^7}\)