Intermediate Algebra
Improve your experience by picking them
8.668.66
43.3043.30
2.372.372.37
4.224.224.22
Master Finding Higher Roots: Even Roots with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Simplify the root.
5243^5\(\sqrt{243}\)
3−125^3\(\sqrt{-125}\)
−51024-^5\(\sqrt{1024}\)
Estimate the square root between two consecutive whole numbers.
138\(\sqrt{138}\)
Use a calculator to evaluate the following and round to the nearest hundredths.
−84529-^8\(\sqrt{\frac{45}{29}\)}
Simplify the following.
3(−5)3^3\(\sqrt{\left(-5\right)^3}\)
4(−x)4^4\(\sqrt{\left(-x\right)^4}\)
4x4y8^4\(\sqrt{x^4y^8}\)