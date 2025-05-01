Intermediate Algebra
Improve your experience by picking them
1.061.06
9.979.97
−9.97-9.97
−1.06-1.06
Master Finding Higher Roots: Even Roots with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Simplify the root.
3−125^3\(\sqrt{-125}\)
−51024-^5\(\sqrt{1024}\)
Estimate the square root between two consecutive whole numbers.
138\(\sqrt{138}\)
Use a calculator to evaluate the following and round to the nearest hundredths.
575^5\(\sqrt{75}\)
Simplify the following.
3(−5)3^3\(\sqrt{\left(-5\right)^3}\)
4(−x)4^4\(\sqrt{\left(-x\right)^4}\)
4x4y8^4\(\sqrt{x^4y^8}\)
4(2−a)4^4\(\sqrt{\left(2-a\right)^4}\)