Intermediate Algebra
Improve your experience by picking them
(−∞,∞)\(\left\)(-\(\infty\),\(\infty\]\right\))
(−∞,4)∪(4,∞)\(\left\)(-\(\infty\),4\(\right\))\(\cup\[\left\)(4,\(\infty\]\right\))(−∞,4)∪(4,∞)
(−∞,4]\(\left\)(-\(\infty\),4\(\right\]\rbrack\)(−∞,4]
[4,∞)\(\left\[\lbrack\)4,\(\infty\]\right\))[4,∞)
Master Domain and Range Example 4 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Find the domain and range for each relation.
(B)
Determine if each equation is a function.
y=2x+3y=2x+3
y=7y=7
x=−100x=-100
Find the domain of the following function.
x+y=7x+y=7
y=x3−2x+1y=x^3-2x+1
y=x−3y=\(\sqrt{x-3}\)
State the inputs and outputs of the following relation. Is it a function?
{(−3,5),(0,2),(3,5)}\(\left\]\lbrace\[\left\)(-3,5\(\right\)),\(\left\)(0,2\(\right\)),\(\left\)(3,5\(\right\))\(\right\]\rbrace\)