Intermediate Algebra
Improve your experience by picking them
(−∞,0]\(\left\)(-\(\infty\),0\(\right\]\rbrack\)
[0,∞)\(\left\[\lbrack\)0,\(\infty\]\right\))
(−∞,2)∪(2,∞)\(\left\)(-\(\infty\),2\(\right\))\(\cup\[\left\)(2,\(\infty\]\right\))
(−∞,∞)\(\left\)(-\(\infty\),\(\infty\]\right\))(−∞,∞)
Master Domain and Range Example 4 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Determine if each equation is a function.
y=7y=7
x=−100x=-100
Find the domain of the following function.
y=2x+3x−4y=\(\frac{2x+3}{x-4}\)
x+y=7x+y=7
y=x−3y=\(\sqrt{x-3}\)
State the inputs and outputs of the following relation. Is it a function?
{(−3,5),(0,2),(3,5)}\(\left\]\lbrace\[\left\)(-3,5\(\right\)),\(\left\)(0,2\(\right\)),\(\left\)(3,5\(\right\))\(\right\]\rbrace\)
{(2,5),(0,2),(2,9)}\(\left\]\lbrace\[\left\)(2,5\(\right\)),\(\left\)(0,2\(\right\)),\(\left\)(2,9\(\right\))\(\right\]\rbrace\)
Find the domain and range for each relation.
(A) {(−4,2),(−3,−5),(3,4),(5,−2)}\(\left\]\lbrace\[\left\)(-4,2\(\right\)),\(\left\)(-3,-5\(\right\)),\(\left\)(3,4\(\right\)),\(\left\)(5,-2\(\right\))\(\right\]\rbrace\)