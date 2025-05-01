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Multiple Choice
Rewrite the log expression as the sum or difference of multiple logs.
A
log23+2log2a+4log2b−21log25−2log2c
B
log23+2log2a+4log2b−21log25+4log2c
C
log23+2log2a+4log2b−2log25−21log2c
D
log23+2log2a+4log2b−2log25+21log2c
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Start with the given logarithmic expression: \(\log_2\left(\frac{3a^2b^4}{\sqrt{5c^4}}\right)\).
Use the logarithm quotient rule to rewrite the log of a fraction as the difference of two logs: \(\log_2(\text{numerator}) - \log_2(\text{denominator})\). So, write it as \(\log_2(3a^2b^4) - \log_2(\sqrt{5c^4})\).
Apply the logarithm product rule to each log of a product, expressing it as a sum of logs. For the numerator: \(\log_2 3 + \log_2 a^2 + \log_2 b^4\). For the denominator inside the square root, first rewrite the square root as an exponent: \(\sqrt{5c^4} = (5c^4)^{1/2}\).
Use the power rule of logarithms to bring exponents in front of the logs. For the numerator terms: \(\log_2 a^2 = 2 \log_2 a\) and \(\log_2 b^4 = 4 \log_2 b\). For the denominator: \(\log_2 (5c^4)^{1/2} = \frac{1}{2} \log_2 (5c^4)\), which further breaks down into \(\frac{1}{2} (\log_2 5 + \log_2 c^4)\).
Finally, apply the power rule again to \(\log_2 c^4 = 4 \log_2 c\), and combine all terms carefully, remembering to subtract the entire denominator expression from the numerator expression.
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