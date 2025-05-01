Intermediate Algebra
Improve your experience by picking them
49m49m
77
7m7m7m
7m27m^27m2
Master Quotient Rule of Radicals Example 2 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Use the quotient rule to simplify.
x236\(\sqrt{\frac{x^2}{36}\)}
t83\(\sqrt\)[3]{\(\frac{t}{8}\)}
Use the quotient rule to divide, then simplify.
753\(\frac{\sqrt{75}\)}{\(\sqrt\)3}
14416\(\frac{\sqrt{144}\)}{\(\sqrt{16}\)}
Simplify the following.
9x2\(\sqrt{\frac{9}{x^2}\)}
480y5^4\(\sqrt{80y^5}\)
4256a8b9^4\(\sqrt{256a^8b^9}\)
100a6b225x2\(\sqrt{\frac{100a^6b^2}{25x^2}\)}