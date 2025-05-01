Intermediate Algebra
Improve your experience by picking them
3x\(\frac{3}{x}\)x3
13\(\frac\)1331
9x\(\frac{9}{x}\)x9
3x2\(\frac{3}{x^2}\)x23
Master Quotient Rule of Radicals Example 2 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Use the quotient rule to simplify.
t83\(\sqrt\)[3]{\(\frac{t}{8}\)}
Use the quotient rule to divide, then simplify.
753\(\frac{\sqrt{75}\)}{\(\sqrt\)3}
14416\(\frac{\sqrt{144}\)}{\(\sqrt{16}\)}
Simplify the following.
49m2\(\sqrt{49m^2}\)
480y5^4\(\sqrt{80y^5}\)
4256a8b9^4\(\sqrt{256a^8b^9}\)
100a6b225x2\(\sqrt{\frac{100a^6b^2}{25x^2}\)}
Use the product rule to multiply the following.
6⋅5\(\sqrt\)6\(\cdot\]\sqrt\)5