Simplify each part: \(^4\sqrt{16}\) simplifies because \$16 = 2^4\(, so \(^4\sqrt{16} = 2\). For \(^4\sqrt{y^5}\), rewrite the exponent as \)y^{4 + 1}$, which can be expressed as \(y^4 \times y^1\), so \(^4\sqrt{y^5} = y \times ^4\sqrt{y}\).