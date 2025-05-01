Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
3. Digestive System
Nutrient Absorption and Transport
Multiple Choice
In which type of absorption does a carrier protein move a molecule without additional energy?
A
Passive Diffusion.
B
Facilitated Diffusion.
C
Active Transport.
D
Exocytosis.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the types of absorption mechanisms: Passive Diffusion, Facilitated Diffusion, Active Transport, and Exocytosis. Each has distinct characteristics.
Passive Diffusion involves the movement of molecules across a membrane from a region of higher concentration to lower concentration without the need for energy or a carrier protein.
Facilitated Diffusion also moves molecules from higher to lower concentration, but it requires a carrier protein to assist in the process. Importantly, no additional energy (ATP) is required.
Active Transport moves molecules against their concentration gradient (from lower to higher concentration) and requires both a carrier protein and energy in the form of ATP.
Exocytosis is a process where cells expel materials using vesicles, which is unrelated to the movement of molecules across a membrane via carrier proteins. Based on this, the correct answer is Facilitated Diffusion.
