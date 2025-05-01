Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
3. Digestive System
Accessory Organs
Struggling with Nutrition?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
How does bile aid in the digestion of fats and lipids?
A
Bile breaks the bonds between fatty acids so that they may be absorbed.
B
Bile makes fats full water soluble so that they can be directly absorbed in the lymph.
C
Bile digests fats into individual fatty acids so that lipases can convert them into an absorbable form.
D
Bile allows fat to spread out in the liquid of the chyme so that lipases can act upon it.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of bile in digestion: Bile is a substance produced by the liver and stored in the gallbladder. It is released into the small intestine to aid in the digestion of fats and lipids.
Recognize that fats are hydrophobic: Fats and lipids do not dissolve in water, which makes their digestion in the aqueous environment of the digestive system challenging.
Learn the function of bile salts: Bile contains bile salts, which act as emulsifiers. Emulsifiers break large fat globules into smaller droplets, increasing the surface area available for enzymes to act upon.
Understand the role of lipases: Once bile has emulsified the fats, pancreatic lipase (an enzyme) can efficiently break down triglycerides into free fatty acids and monoglycerides, which are absorbable forms.
Conclude that bile does not digest fats directly: Instead, it facilitates the process by emulsifying fats, allowing lipases to act on them more effectively. This is why the correct answer is that bile allows fat to spread out in the liquid of the chyme so that lipases can act upon it.
Watch next
Master Accessory Organs with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce BryanStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice