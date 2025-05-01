Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
6. Proteins
Protein Digestion
Multiple Choice
Why is it so important to maintain an adequate number of amino acids in your body's amino acid pool?
A
Your body loses ~250g of protein per day so it's important to intake approximately 250g/day to replace it.
B
Your body is constantly degrading & synthesizing proteins (protein turnover), so it needs an adequate number of amino acids available to use for new proteins.
C
Your body needs to have enough amino acids available to be deaminated & used for energy.
D
All of the above.
