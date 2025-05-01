Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
6. Proteins
Protein Digestion
Struggling with Nutrition?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements correctly describes the role of pepsin in protein digestion?
A
Pepsin is an enzyme that breaks proteins down into short peptides in the stomach.
B
Pepsin begin breaking down proteins in the mouth, as it is released from salivary glands.
C
Pepsin is a protein itself and therefore is denatured in the stomach due to the acidic environment.
D
Pepsin's primary function is to denature proteins (causing them to lose their quaternary, tertiary, & secondary structure) but does not cleave (split) them.
Watch next
Master Protein Digestion with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce BryanStart learning