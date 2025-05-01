In nutrition, how many kilocalories (Calories) per gram do vitamins provide?
A
0 Calories per gram
B
9 Calories per gram
C
4 Calories per gram
D
7 Calories per gram
1
Understand that kilocalories (Calories) per gram indicate the amount of energy a nutrient provides when metabolized by the body.
Recall that macronutrients such as carbohydrates, proteins, and fats provide energy: carbohydrates and proteins provide 4 Calories per gram, fats provide 9 Calories per gram, and alcohol provides 7 Calories per gram.
Recognize that vitamins are micronutrients, which means they are required in small amounts and do not provide energy (Calories) themselves.
Therefore, vitamins provide 0 Calories per gram because they do not contribute to the body's energy supply.
Conclude that the correct answer is 0 Calories per gram for vitamins.
