In nutrition, how many kilocalories (Calories) are provided by 1 gram of fat?
A
7 kilocalories (Calories)
B
9 kilocalories (Calories)
C
4 kilocalories (Calories)
D
2 kilocalories (Calories)
Understand that in nutrition, the energy provided by macronutrients is measured in kilocalories (Calories). Each macronutrient (carbohydrates, proteins, fats) provides a specific amount of energy per gram.
Recall the standard energy values for macronutrients: carbohydrates provide 4 kilocalories per gram, proteins provide 4 kilocalories per gram, and fats provide 9 kilocalories per gram.
Identify that the question asks specifically about fat, so focus on the energy value associated with fat.
Use the known nutritional fact that 1 gram of fat provides 9 kilocalories (Calories) of energy.
Conclude that among the given options, the correct energy value for 1 gram of fat is 9 kilocalories (Calories).
