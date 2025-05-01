Which of the following is NOT a water-soluble vitamin?
A
Niacin (Vitamin B3)
B
Vitamin A
C
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
D
Vitamin C
1
Step 1: Understand the classification of vitamins into water-soluble and fat-soluble categories. Water-soluble vitamins dissolve in water and are not stored in large amounts in the body, while fat-soluble vitamins dissolve in fat and can be stored in body tissues.
Step 2: Identify the vitamins listed in the problem: Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1), Vitamin C, and Vitamin A.
Step 3: Recall that the B-complex vitamins (including Niacin and Thiamin) and Vitamin C are water-soluble vitamins. This means they dissolve in water and need to be consumed regularly.
Step 4: Recognize that Vitamin A is a fat-soluble vitamin, meaning it dissolves in fat and can be stored in the body's fatty tissues and liver.
Step 5: Conclude that since Vitamin A is fat-soluble and the others are water-soluble, Vitamin A is the correct answer as the vitamin that is NOT water-soluble.
