Understand the classification of vitamins into fat-soluble and water-soluble categories. Fat-soluble vitamins dissolve in fats and oils and are stored in the body's fatty tissues, while water-soluble vitamins dissolve in water and are not stored extensively in the body.
Recall the list of fat-soluble vitamins, which include Vitamins A, D, E, and K. These vitamins require dietary fats for proper absorption and can be stored in the liver and fat tissues.
Identify water-soluble vitamins, which include Vitamin C and the B-complex vitamins. These vitamins are not stored in large amounts and excess amounts are usually excreted in urine.
Compare the options given: Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, and Vitamin E. Since Vitamins A, D, and E are fat-soluble, Vitamin C stands out as the water-soluble vitamin.
Conclude that Vitamin C is NOT fat-soluble, making it the correct answer to the question.
