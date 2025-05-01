In nutrition science, how many kilocalories (kcal) are provided by 1 gram of alcohol (ethanol)?
A
7 kcal
B
4 kcal
C
0 kcal
D
9 kcal
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the problem asks for the energy content in kilocalories provided by 1 gram of alcohol (ethanol). This is a common nutritional value used to estimate energy intake from alcoholic beverages.
Recall that macronutrients provide different amounts of energy per gram: carbohydrates and proteins provide about 4 kcal/g, fats provide about 9 kcal/g, and alcohol provides a distinct amount.
Identify the specific energy value for alcohol, which is a well-established constant in nutrition science, often used in dietary calculations and food labeling.
Use the known energy content of alcohol, which is 7 kcal per gram, to answer the question.
Confirm that this value is different from the energy provided by carbohydrates, proteins, and fats, highlighting the unique contribution of alcohol to total caloric intake.
