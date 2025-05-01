In human nutrition, alcohol provides how many kilocalories (kcal) per gram?
A
2 kcal/g
B
4 kcal/g
C
7 kcal/g
D
9 kcal/g
1
Understand that the problem is asking for the energy content of alcohol in terms of kilocalories per gram, which is a common nutritional value used to estimate energy intake from different macronutrients.
Recall that carbohydrates and proteins provide approximately 4 kcal/g, fats provide about 9 kcal/g, and alcohol provides a different amount that is neither as low as carbohydrates/proteins nor as high as fats.
Recognize that alcohol is considered a source of 'empty calories' because it provides energy but lacks essential nutrients.
Remember the standard energy value assigned to alcohol in nutrition, which is used to calculate the caloric contribution of alcoholic beverages.
Conclude that the energy content of alcohol is 7 kcal per gram, which is a key fact to memorize for nutrition studies and dietary calculations.
