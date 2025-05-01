In nutrition, approximately how many kilocalories (kcal) are provided by 1 gram of alcohol (ethanol)?
A
9 kcal
B
4 kcal
C
7 kcal
D
0 kcal
1
Understand that different macronutrients provide different amounts of energy measured in kilocalories (kcal) per gram. For example, carbohydrates and proteins provide about 4 kcal per gram, fats provide about 9 kcal per gram, and alcohol provides a distinct amount.
Recall that alcohol (ethanol) is a unique energy source and is metabolized differently from macronutrients like carbohydrates, fats, and proteins.
Remember the standard energy values for macronutrients: carbohydrates = 4 kcal/g, proteins = 4 kcal/g, fats = 9 kcal/g, and alcohol = 7 kcal/g.
Recognize that the problem asks specifically for the energy provided by 1 gram of alcohol, so focus on the value associated with alcohol rather than other macronutrients.
Conclude that 1 gram of alcohol provides approximately 7 kilocalories (kcal) of energy, which is a key fact in nutrition when calculating energy intake from alcoholic beverages.
