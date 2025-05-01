Multiple Choice
Which hormone is the primary hunger hormone released by the stomach?
Master Hunger and Satiety with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce BryanStart learning
If you have not eaten for several hours, which hormone would you expect to be in relatively high concentrations in your blood?
Which of the following statements about hunger and satiety are true?
I) Proteins contribute more to the feeling of satiety than carbohydrates.
II) Hormones contribute to both hunger and satiety signaling.
III) The frontal cortex is the brain region responsible for integrating hunger and satiety signals.