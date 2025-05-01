Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
3. Digestive System
Hunger, Satiety, and Hormones
Multiple Choice
Which hormone is released in response to increased blood sugar levels?
A
Ghrelin.
B
Cholecystokinin (CCK).
C
Insulin.
D
Leptin.
Step 1: Understand the role of hormones in blood sugar regulation. Hormones are chemical messengers that help maintain homeostasis in the body, including blood sugar levels.
Step 2: Identify the hormone responsible for lowering blood sugar levels. Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas that facilitates the uptake of glucose into cells, reducing blood sugar levels.
Step 3: Compare the functions of the other hormones listed in the problem. Ghrelin is involved in hunger signaling, cholecystokinin (CCK) aids in digestion and satiety, and leptin regulates energy balance and appetite. None of these directly lower blood sugar levels.
Step 4: Recognize the physiological trigger for insulin release. Insulin is released by the beta cells of the pancreas in response to elevated blood glucose levels, such as after eating a carbohydrate-rich meal.
Step 5: Conclude that insulin is the correct hormone responsible for responding to increased blood sugar levels, as it plays a direct role in glucose regulation.
