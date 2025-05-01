Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
3. Digestive System
Hunger, Satiety, and Hormones
Multiple Choice
Which hormone is the primary hunger hormone released by the stomach?
A
Ghrelin.
B
Cholecystokinin (CCK).
C
Insulin.
D
Leptin.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of hormones in hunger regulation. Hormones are chemical messengers that help regulate appetite and energy balance in the body.
Step 2: Learn about ghrelin, which is often referred to as the 'hunger hormone.' Ghrelin is primarily released by the stomach and signals the brain to stimulate appetite.
Step 3: Compare ghrelin with other hormones listed in the options. For example, cholecystokinin (CCK) is involved in satiety (feeling full), insulin regulates blood sugar levels, and leptin signals the brain to reduce appetite when fat stores are sufficient.
Step 4: Identify the hormone that matches the description of being the primary hunger hormone released by the stomach. Based on the information, ghrelin fits this role.
Step 5: Conclude that ghrelin is the correct answer by understanding its function and distinguishing it from the roles of CCK, insulin, and leptin.
