Cara is 8 weeks pregnant and has just begun experiencing morning sickness & unusual food cravings. She has not gained any significant weight since finding out that she was pregnant, and she currently exercises for 3 hours per week on a stationary bike. How should she adjust her routine for an optimal pregnancy?
- 1. Science of Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. The Human Body & Digestion2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Lipids2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 16m
- 7. Vitamins2h 20m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
- 9. Alcohol57m
- 10. Energy Balance: Body Weight, Obesity, & Eating Disorders3h 7m
- 11. Nutrition & Fitness1h 7m
- 14. Nutrition: Pregnancy Through Infancy 1h 30m
Struggling with Nutrition?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Which of the following micronutrients is stored in significant amounts in the fetus during gestation?
Folic acid.
Iron.
Vitamin B9.
Vitamin C.
Watch next
Master Weight Gain During Pregnancy with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce BryanStart learning
Which of the following is uncommon and a major cause for concern during pregnancy?
Sandy and Molly are best friends who have recently become pregnant. Sandy's BMI is currently 17.5, while Molly has a BMI of 27. Which of the following statements is true?
Alison had a BMI of 23 at conception, & her doctor says her target weight by the end of pregnancy should be 165-175 pounds. How much did she weigh at conception?
Which micronutrients would be the most beneficial for a pregnant woman to take in supplement form?
Cara is 8 weeks pregnant and has just begun experiencing morning sickness & unusual food cravings. She has not gained any significant weight since finding out that she was pregnant, and she currently exercises for 3 hours per week on a stationary bike. How should she adjust her routine for an optimal pregnancy?