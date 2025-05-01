Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
1. What is Nutrition
Energy in Food
Multiple Choice
For the following nutrition label use the mass of each macronutrient to calculate the total Calories per serving.
A
84 Calories.
B
99 Calories.
C
124 Calories.
D
139 Calories.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the macronutrients listed on the nutrition label (e.g., carbohydrates, proteins, and fats) and their respective masses in grams per serving.
Recall the caloric values for each macronutrient: carbohydrates and proteins provide 4 kcal per gram, while fats provide 9 kcal per gram.
Multiply the mass of each macronutrient by its respective caloric value to calculate the Calories contributed by each macronutrient. Use the formula: .
Add the Calories from all macronutrients to determine the total Calories per serving. Use the formula: .
Compare the calculated total Calories with the options provided (84, 99, 124, 139) to identify the correct answer.
