Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
1. What is Nutrition
Energy in Food
Multiple Choice
According to the following nutrition labels, which has more total Calories?
A
Food #1
B
Food #2
C
The number of Calories is equal.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to compare the total Calories of Food #1 and Food #2 based on their nutrition labels. Calories are typically listed on the label, and they represent the energy provided by the food.
Step 2: Locate the 'Calories' section on the nutrition labels for both Food #1 and Food #2. This value is usually displayed prominently near the top of the label.
Step 3: If the Calories are not directly listed, calculate them using the macronutrient information provided. Use the formula: Total Calories = (Protein × 4) + (Carbohydrates × 4) + (Fat × 9). Ensure you use the values for protein, carbohydrates, and fat from the labels.
Step 4: Compare the total Calories for Food #1 and Food #2. Determine which food has a higher value or if they are equal.
Step 5: Conclude which food has more total Calories based on the comparison. If the values are the same, state that the number of Calories is equal.
