Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
1. What is Nutrition
Energy in Food
Struggling with Nutrition?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
What is the relationship between a "calorie", a "Calorie", and a "Kcal"?
A
A "calorie" is equal to 1000 "Calories". A "Kcal" is equal to a "calorie"
B
All three units can be used interchangeably.
C
A "Kcal" and a "Calorie" can be used interchangeably; A "calorie" is equal to 1000 "Calories".
D
A "Kcal" is equal to a "Calorie". A "Calorie" is equal to 1000 "calories".
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the terminology. In nutrition, the term 'Calorie' (with an uppercase C) is used to represent a kilocalorie (Kcal), which is the amount of energy required to raise the temperature of 1 kilogram of water by 1 degree Celsius.
Step 2: Clarify the relationship between 'calorie' (lowercase c) and 'Calorie' (uppercase C). A 'calorie' (lowercase c) is a much smaller unit of energy and is defined as the amount of energy required to raise the temperature of 1 gram of water by 1 degree Celsius. Therefore, 1 Calorie (uppercase C) = 1000 calories (lowercase c).
Step 3: Recognize that 'Kcal' (kilocalorie) is equivalent to a 'Calorie' (uppercase C). In nutritional contexts, these terms are used interchangeably to describe the same unit of energy.
Step 4: Note that the term 'calorie' (lowercase c) is not commonly used in nutrition because it represents a much smaller unit of energy. Instead, 'Calorie' (uppercase C) or 'Kcal' is used to describe the energy content of food.
Step 5: Summarize the relationships: 1 Kcal = 1 Calorie (uppercase C) = 1000 calories (lowercase c). This equivalence is important for understanding food energy labeling and dietary energy requirements.
Watch next
Master Defining Calories with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce BryanStart learning