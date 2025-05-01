Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
3. Digestive System
Accessory Organs
Multiple Choice
Which organ is a major source of digestive enzymes in the small intestine?
A
Duodenum.
B
Liver.
C
Pancreas.
D
Gallbladder
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of digestive enzymes: Digestive enzymes are proteins that help break down food into smaller molecules for absorption in the small intestine.
Identify the organ responsible for producing digestive enzymes: The pancreas is the primary organ that produces a variety of digestive enzymes, including amylase (for carbohydrates), lipase (for fats), and proteases (for proteins).
Clarify the function of other organs mentioned: The duodenum is the first part of the small intestine where digestion begins, but it does not produce enzymes. The liver produces bile, which aids in fat digestion but is not an enzyme. The gallbladder stores bile but does not produce enzymes.
Connect the pancreas to the small intestine: The pancreas releases its digestive enzymes into the small intestine through the pancreatic duct, specifically into the duodenum, to aid in digestion.
Conclude that the pancreas is the major source of digestive enzymes in the small intestine, as it produces and secretes the necessary enzymes for breaking down macronutrients.
