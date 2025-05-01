Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
2. Tools for Healthful Eating
Three Guides to a Healthful Diet
Multiple Choice
Which set of guidelines is legally mandated to be updated every 5 years?
A
The DGAs
B
The DRIs
C
Daily Values
D
Food Labels
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the acronyms provided in the problem: DGAs stands for Dietary Guidelines for Americans, DRIs stands for Dietary Reference Intakes, Daily Values are nutrient reference values used on food labels, and Food Labels refer to the information provided on packaged foods.
Recall that the Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs) are a set of recommendations designed to promote health and prevent chronic diseases, and they are updated periodically to reflect the latest scientific evidence.
Identify the legal mandate: The DGAs are required by law to be updated every 5 years, as they serve as the foundation for federal nutrition policies and programs in the United States.
Differentiate the other options: DRIs are not updated on a fixed schedule but are revised as new research becomes available. Daily Values and Food Labels are updated occasionally but not on a legally mandated 5-year schedule.
Conclude that the correct answer is the DGAs, as they are the only set of guidelines in the list that are legally required to be updated every 5 years.
