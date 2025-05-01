Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
2. Tools for Healthful Eating
Three Guides to a Healthful Diet
Multiple Choice
Which set of guidelines would an RDN most likely use in creating specific dietary recommendations?
A
The Dietary Guidelines for Americans.
B
Dietary Reference Intakes.
C
Daily Values.
D
MyPlate.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN) in creating dietary recommendations, which involves using evidence-based guidelines to meet individual nutritional needs.
Review the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which provide general advice for healthy eating patterns and are updated every five years to reflect current scientific evidence.
Examine the Dietary Reference Intakes (DRIs), which are a set of nutrient reference values developed by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. These include Recommended Dietary Allowances (RDAs), Adequate Intakes (AIs), and Tolerable Upper Intake Levels (ULs). DRIs are used to assess and plan nutrient intakes for individuals and groups.
Consider Daily Values (DVs), which are used on food labels to help consumers understand the nutrient content of foods in the context of a daily diet. These are less specific than DRIs and are not typically used for personalized dietary planning.
Explore MyPlate, which is a visual tool created by the USDA to help individuals understand portion sizes and food group distribution for a balanced diet. While useful for general education, it is not as detailed as DRIs for creating specific dietary recommendations.
