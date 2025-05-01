Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
2. Tools for Healthful Eating
Dietary Guidelines for Americans
Multiple Choice
According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans how much sodium should Americans consume?
A
Less than 1100 mg per day.
B
Less than 2300 mg per day.
C
Less than 2000 mg per day.
D
Less than 3400 mg per day.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: The Dietary Guidelines for Americans provide recommendations for nutrient intake to promote health and prevent chronic diseases. Sodium intake is a key focus due to its link to high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease.
Identify the question: The problem asks for the recommended daily sodium intake according to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. The options provided are less than 1100 mg, 2300 mg, 2000 mg, and 3400 mg per day.
Recall the guideline: The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that adults limit their sodium intake to less than 2300 mg per day to reduce the risk of hypertension and related health issues.
Eliminate incorrect options: Compare the provided options to the guideline. Less than 1100 mg is too restrictive, less than 2000 mg is not the official recommendation, and less than 3400 mg exceeds the recommended limit.
Select the correct answer: Based on the guideline, the correct choice is 'Less than 2300 mg per day.'
