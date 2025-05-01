Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
4. Carbohydrates
Diabetes
Struggling with Nutrition?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about diabetes is true?
A
Type 1 diabetes is far less prevalent than type 2 diabetes - type 1 accounts for less than 10% of cases.
B
Over 30% of the world's population have diabetes.
C
Diabetes cannot occur in patients under the age of 20.
D
Type 2 diabetes is usually diagnose in patients under the age of 35.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the two main types of diabetes: Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition where the body attacks insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, leading to little or no insulin production. Type 2 diabetes is a metabolic disorder where the body becomes resistant to insulin or does not produce enough insulin.
Step 2: Analyze the prevalence of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. Type 1 diabetes is far less common, accounting for less than 10% of all diabetes cases, while Type 2 diabetes is much more prevalent and often associated with lifestyle factors.
Step 3: Evaluate the claim about the global population with diabetes. Over 30% of the world's population having diabetes is an exaggerated statement. The actual global prevalence of diabetes is significantly lower, around 10% according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
Step 4: Assess the claim about diabetes in patients under the age of 20. Type 1 diabetes can occur in children and young adults, often diagnosed before the age of 20. Type 2 diabetes, though less common in younger individuals, is increasingly being diagnosed in children and adolescents due to rising obesity rates.
Step 5: Examine the claim about Type 2 diabetes diagnosis age. Type 2 diabetes is typically diagnosed in adults over the age of 35, but it is not exclusive to this age group. Lifestyle factors and obesity have led to earlier diagnoses in some cases.
Watch next
Master What is Diabetes Mellitus with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce BryanStart learning