Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
4. Carbohydrates
Diabetes
Multiple Choice
What's the difference between type 1 & type 2 diabetes?
A
Type 1 diabetes occurs in young children type 2 diabetes occurs in adults over the age of 65.
B
Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disorder type 2 diabetes occurs when cells develop insulin resistance.
C
Type 1 diabetes patients cannot produce insulin, while type 2 patients cannot produce glucagon.
D
Patients with type 1 diabetes need to completely avoid sugar, but type 2 patients do not.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key differences between Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disorder where the immune system attacks insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas, leading to little or no insulin production. Type 2 diabetes, on the other hand, is characterized by insulin resistance, where the body's cells do not respond effectively to insulin, often accompanied by a gradual decline in insulin production over time.
Clarify the age-related misconception. While Type 1 diabetes is often diagnosed in children or young adults, it can occur at any age. Similarly, Type 2 diabetes is more common in adults, particularly those over 45, but it is increasingly being diagnosed in younger populations due to rising obesity rates.
Address the statement about insulin and glucagon. Patients with Type 1 diabetes cannot produce insulin due to the destruction of beta cells. In contrast, Type 2 diabetes patients typically produce insulin but their cells are resistant to it. Glucagon production is not directly impaired in either type of diabetes, so the statement about glucagon is incorrect.
Evaluate the claim about sugar avoidance. Patients with Type 1 diabetes do not need to completely avoid sugar but must carefully manage carbohydrate intake and match it with insulin doses. Similarly, Type 2 diabetes patients also need to monitor carbohydrate intake but do not need to completely avoid sugar. Both types of diabetes require individualized dietary management.
Summarize the correct answer. The primary distinction is that Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disorder leading to no insulin production, while Type 2 diabetes involves insulin resistance and a gradual decline in insulin production. The other statements provided in the problem are either incorrect or oversimplified.
