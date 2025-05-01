Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
4. Carbohydrates
Diabetes
Struggling with Nutrition?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
There is a growing concern among medical professionals about the increase in type 2 diabetes in the past few years, and the fact that doctors are starting to see younger patients diagnosed with the disease. Why do they have this concern?
A
Younger type 2 diabetes patients will likely live with the disease for longer thereby increasing the risk of developing serious complications.
B
An increase in young type 2 diabetes patients may be an indicator that people are living less healthy lifestyles & are consuming a less healthful diet than they did in the past.
C
It can have a severe impact on the quality of life for young people.
D
All of the above.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem. The question is about the growing concern among medical professionals regarding the increase in type 2 diabetes, particularly in younger patients. This requires analyzing the reasons behind this concern.
Step 2: Break down the reasons provided in the question. The reasons include: (1) Younger patients living with the disease for longer, increasing the risk of complications, (2) An increase in young patients indicating less healthy lifestyles and diets, and (3) The severe impact on the quality of life for young people.
Step 3: Evaluate each reason individually. Consider how each reason contributes to the overall concern. For example, living with type 2 diabetes for a longer time increases the likelihood of complications such as cardiovascular disease, kidney damage, and nerve damage.
Step 4: Recognize the broader implications. The increase in young type 2 diabetes patients may reflect societal trends, such as higher rates of obesity, sedentary behavior, and poor dietary habits, which are risk factors for the disease.
Step 5: Conclude that all the reasons provided are valid and interconnected. This leads to the correct answer being 'All of the above,' as each reason contributes to the concern about the rise in type 2 diabetes among younger individuals.
Watch next
Master What is Diabetes Mellitus with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce BryanStart learning