Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
Fiber and Phytochemicals
Multiple Choice
Phytochemicals are best described as:
A
Non-nutritive chemicals found in plants that may have health benefits.
B
Nutrient providing plant chemicals that do not provide energy.
C
Non-digestible chemicals that add bulk to feces.
D
Plant chemicals that are used to fight cancer.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'phytochemicals': Phytochemicals are naturally occurring compounds found in plants that are not classified as essential nutrients (like vitamins or minerals) but may provide health benefits.
Clarify the role of phytochemicals: They are non-nutritive, meaning they do not provide energy or calories, but they can have protective or disease-preventing properties, such as acting as antioxidants or supporting the immune system.
Eliminate incorrect options: Phytochemicals are not digestible chemicals that add bulk to feces (this describes dietary fiber), nor are they exclusively used to fight cancer (though some may have anti-cancer properties).
Focus on the correct description: Phytochemicals are best described as non-nutritive chemicals found in plants that may have health benefits, as they do not provide energy but can contribute to overall health.
Conclude by emphasizing their importance: Phytochemicals are a key component of a plant-based diet and are found in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes, contributing to the prevention of chronic diseases.
