Which of the following nutrients is classified as a micronutrient?
A
Protein
B
Dietary fiber
C
Linoleic acid
D
Vitamin C
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the classification of nutrients into macronutrients and micronutrients. Macronutrients are needed in large amounts and include carbohydrates, proteins, fats, and fiber, while micronutrients are required in smaller amounts and include vitamins and minerals.
Identify each nutrient in the list: Protein is a macronutrient, dietary fiber is a type of carbohydrate (also a macronutrient), linoleic acid is a fatty acid (a macronutrient), and Vitamin C is a vitamin (a micronutrient).
Recall that micronutrients are essential for various biochemical functions but are needed in much smaller quantities compared to macronutrients.
Recognize that Vitamin C, being a vitamin, fits the definition of a micronutrient, whereas the other options are macronutrients.
Conclude that among the given options, Vitamin C is the nutrient classified as a micronutrient.
Watch next
Master Vitamins & Minerals with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce Bryan