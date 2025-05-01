Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
1. What is Nutrition
Nutrients
Multiple Choice
What is one difference between a macronutrient and a micronutrient?
A
Macronutrients provide the body with energy, while micronutrients do not.
B
Macronutrients are required by the body in small amounts, while micronutrients are required in large amounts.
C
Macronutrient molecules are, as a rule, larger than micronutrient molecules.
D
Macronutrients are inorganic molecules, while macronutrients are organic molecules.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Define macronutrients and micronutrients. Macronutrients are nutrients required by the body in large amounts and include carbohydrates, proteins, and fats. These nutrients provide energy to the body. Micronutrients, on the other hand, are nutrients required in smaller amounts and include vitamins and minerals, which do not provide energy but are essential for various physiological functions.
Step 2: Analyze the energy-providing property. Macronutrients provide energy to the body, measured in calories (e.g., carbohydrates provide 4 kcal/g, proteins provide 4 kcal/g, and fats provide 9 kcal/g). Micronutrients, such as vitamins and minerals, do not provide energy but support metabolic processes.
Step 3: Examine the quantity required by the body. Macronutrients are needed in larger quantities (grams per day), while micronutrients are required in much smaller amounts (milligrams or micrograms per day).
Step 4: Compare molecular size. Macronutrient molecules, such as carbohydrates, proteins, and fats, are generally larger and more complex compared to micronutrient molecules, which are smaller and simpler in structure.
Step 5: Clarify the organic vs. inorganic distinction. Macronutrients (carbohydrates, proteins, and fats) are organic molecules, meaning they contain carbon. Micronutrients include both organic molecules (e.g., vitamins) and inorganic molecules (e.g., minerals like calcium and iron).
