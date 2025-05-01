An organization that aims to reduce food waste and fight hunger by collecting day-old bread from bakeries is an example of a:
- 1. Science of Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. The Human Body & Digestion2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Lipids2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 16m
- 7. Vitamins2h 20m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 55m
- Water45m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
- 9. Alcohol57m
- 10. Energy Balance: Body Weight, Obesity, & Eating Disorders3h 7m
- 11. Nutrition & Fitness1h 7m
- 12. Food Safety & Regulation2h 3m
- 13. Food Insecurity in the US and the World37m
- 14. Nutrition: Pregnancy Through Infancy 1h 30m
- 15. Nutrition: Toddlers to Late Adulthood42m
Which supplemental food program focuses on supporting kids under five and pregnant mothers?
SNAP.
WIC.
Commodity Supplemental Food Program.
Summer Food Service Program.
Which governmental organization is responsible for administering SNAP, WIC, and other food programs?
Claire is a working single mother of two young kids. During the day, she works as a nursing assistant at a doctor’s office, and in the evening, she sometimes picks up extra shifts at a local hospital. Claire has a strict grocery budget, and to make ends meet, she usually avoids buying fresh fruits or meat. She also regularly shops at a discount grocer that carries food that is past its “best-by” date. In times when she has not been able to get extra shifts, Claire has relied on her local food bank to make sure that she and her family always have food to eat. How would you describe Claire’s level of food security?
Approximately what percentage of American households experience food insecurity?