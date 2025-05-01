Claire is a working single mother of two young kids. During the day, she works as a nursing assistant at a doctor’s office, and in the evening, she sometimes picks up extra shifts at a local hospital. Claire has a strict grocery budget, and to make ends meet, she usually avoids buying fresh fruits or meat. She also regularly shops at a discount grocer that carries food that is past its “best-by” date. In times when she has not been able to get extra shifts, Claire has relied on her local food bank to make sure that she and her family always have food to eat. How would you describe Claire’s level of food security?