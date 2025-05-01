Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
6. Proteins
Protein-Related Disorders
Multiple Choice
Kwashiorkor is a disease caused by a chronic protein deficiency. One might assume that a protein deficiency could only lead to a "skin and bones" appearance due to muscle tissue wasting away, but kwashiorkor actually causes severe edema (swelling). Why?
A
The body compensates for the lack of protein by storing water around muscle tissue.
B
The lack of protein causes an immune response, triggering inflammation.
C
There isn't enough protein in the blood to act as a pH buffer, causing tissues to swell.
D
There isn't enough protein to draw fluid back into the blood, causing it to accumulate in tissues.
