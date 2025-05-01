True or False? If false select the answer that best corrects the statement:
Vitamins are essential in our diet but are only needed in small amounts compared to macronutrients.
Vitamin names were assigned based on their molecular weight and function.
Vitamins were named alphabetically based on the first letter of the food in which they were found.
Vitamins were generally named in the order they were discovered, but some letters & numbers were discarded or reassigned over time.
Vitamin letters and numbers were originally assigned in order of how much we need to consume.
