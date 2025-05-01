Grace has been going to the gym to stretch and participate in weight training for 6 months but does not do any other exercises. Which component of physical fitness might she be lacking in, and why?
Rick has been strength training for 2 years and has greatly improved his body composition & muscular strength. However, he struggles to run for more than 2 minutes at a time. What is the best explanation for this?
All the strength training has likely made him too heavy to be able to run for longer.
The strength training has led to excessive strain on his cardiovascular system.
He hasn’t done enough cardiorespiratory training, which would improve lung capacity & endurance.
He must have only trained upper body, leading to an imbalance where his legs aren’t strong enough to run.
Austin goes for 2-hour bike ride twice a week and does one strength workout per week using heavy weights. Is he meeting the recommended exercise guidelines? If not, what should he add to his routine?
Going for walks or running regularly can directly reduce the likelihood of all the following EXCEPT:
Olivia has been running 3 miles, three times a week at a similar pace for the last 2 months. Which of the following would you suggest to effectively implement the progressive overload principle to her workouts?
Jared has begun an exercise program where he runs 4-6 miles four times per week. Which of the following could be a downside to this program?