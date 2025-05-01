Which of the following items can be served to children in schools in the USA?
15. Nutrition: Toddlers to Late Adulthood
Nutrition For School-Age Children (Ages 6-11)
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a way schools can help decrease the prevalence of obesity among children & teenagers?
A
Offer plenty of extra-curricular sports & physical activity.
B
Serve school meals that are relatively low in total Calories & added sugar.
C
Encourage parents to limit their children’s screen time.
D
All of the above.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that obesity in children and teenagers is influenced by multiple factors including physical activity, diet, and lifestyle habits such as screen time.
Step 2: Recognize that increasing physical activity through extra-curricular sports helps burn calories and improves overall fitness, which can reduce obesity risk.
Step 3: Identify that serving school meals low in total Calories and added sugars helps control energy intake, preventing excessive calorie consumption that leads to weight gain.
Step 4: Acknowledge that encouraging parents to limit children's screen time reduces sedentary behavior, which is associated with higher obesity rates.
Step 5: Conclude that combining all these strategies—promoting physical activity, providing healthier meals, and reducing sedentary time—is the most effective approach schools can take to decrease obesity prevalence among children and teenagers.
