Which of the following is a way schools can help decrease the prevalence of obesity among children & teenagers?
- 1. Science of Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. The Human Body & Digestion2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Lipids2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 16m
- 7. Vitamins2h 20m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 55m
- Water45m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
- 9. Alcohol57m
- 10. Energy Balance: Body Weight, Obesity, & Eating Disorders3h 7m
- 11. Nutrition & Fitness1h 7m
- 12. Food Safety & Regulation2h 3m
- 13. Food Insecurity in the US and the World37m
- 14. Nutrition: Pregnancy Through Infancy 1h 30m
- 15. Nutrition: Toddlers to Late Adulthood42m
Which of the following statements is true?
The RDA for carbohydrates (130g/day) is the same for mostly everyone over the age of one.
The % of Calories that should be obtained from fat gradually increases throughout the early years of life.
A vegetarian diet is always a bad idea for young children under the age of 12.
Relative to bodyweight, protein intake should increase as children age from 1 to 11 years old.
Darian is in 4th grade and has recently started playing basketball. He’s started going to sleep earlier so he can wake up early for practice before school. Therefore, he doesn’t usually have time to eat breakfast. Darian’s parents have noticed that he’s been struggling with his grades in school recently, and that he’s been in a bad mood more often. What is the most likely cause of this?