Multiple Choice
Deficiency of which micronutrient is especially common among young children and can be avoided by the consumption of lean meats, poultry, & fortified grains?
Baby formula.
Whole milk.
Low-fat milk.
Sugar-free soda.
Master Nutrition For Young Children (Ages 1-5) with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce BryanStart learning
Deficiency of which micronutrient is especially common among young children and can be avoided by the consumption of lean meats, poultry, & fortified grains?
Which of the following is a nutrient recommendation specific only to young children aged 1-5?