Which of the following is the most appropriate beverage for a toddler aged 3?
- 1. Science of Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. The Human Body & Digestion2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Lipids2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 16m
- 7. Vitamins2h 20m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 55m
- Water45m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
- 9. Alcohol57m
- 10. Energy Balance: Body Weight, Obesity, & Eating Disorders3h 7m
- 11. Nutrition & Fitness1h 7m
- 12. Food Safety & Regulation2h 3m
- 13. Food Insecurity in the US and the World37m
- 14. Nutrition: Pregnancy Through Infancy 1h 30m
- 15. Nutrition: Toddlers to Late Adulthood42m
Which of the following is a recommended method to help a toddler eat healthfully?
If they reject a healthy new food, keep offering it to them multiple times; they may change their mind.
If they refuse to eat healthy food, bribe them by offering any unhealthy food they want if they finish their healthy meal first.
Eat unhealthy food and then pretend to feel ill. This shows toddlers the harmful effect of unhealthy foods.
Only offer them one option (even if they don’t like it) so they have no choice but to eat healthy.
Deficiency of which micronutrient is especially common among young children and can be avoided by the consumption of lean meats, poultry, & fortified grains?
Which of the following is a nutrient recommendation specific only to young children aged 1-5?