Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a recommended method to help a toddler eat healthfully?
30-40% of total Calories should come from fat.
40-50% of total Calories should come from fat.
Eat at least 130 grams of carbohydrates per day.
Make sure to eat plenty of fiber to aid digestion & bowel health.
Master Nutrition For Young Children (Ages 1-5) with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce BryanStart learning
Deficiency of which micronutrient is especially common among young children and can be avoided by the consumption of lean meats, poultry, & fortified grains?