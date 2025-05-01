Multiple Choice
Where in the body is most alcohol processed by alcohol dehydrogenase?
Alcohol → ADH → Acetate → ALDH → Usable calories.
Methanol → ALDH → Acetaldehyde → ADH → Usable calories.
Alcohol → ALDH → Acetate → ADH → Acetaldehyde.
Ethanol → ADH → Acetaldehyde → ALDH → Acetate.
On average, males will have a lower BAC compared to females when drinking the same amount of alcohol. Which statement below is NOT a contributing factor to this difference?